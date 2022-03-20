recall

Jergens lotion recall: Popular skin moisturizer recalled for harmful bacteria

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

It's possible the bottles of lotion are contaminated with a bacteria called Pluralibacter Gergoviae that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall were manufactured between October 1-18, 2021, and have a lot code on the back or the bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters "ZU."

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Consumers seeking information or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.
