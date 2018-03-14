GANG VIOLENCE

Reckless gang gunfire remains a big problem in Fresno

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer notes that while the number of shootings and homicides are down so far this year, most are connected to gangs. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sound of gunshots are heard nearly every day somewhere in Fresno, but one recent incident turned out to be more than just noise.

"This was actually a shootout between rival gangsters," said Dave Madrigal of the Fresno Police Department.

Surveillance video of the shootout led police to arrest three suspects.

This shootout highlights the public danger posed by gang members with guns.

"You saw an individual in the back seat pull out a gun and begin firing at a vehicle," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. "You could see that gun was bouncing. He's holding that gun with one hand. They're not concerned with accuracy as much as they are with spraying as many rounds as they can in the general direction."

Nobody was hit by the gunfire in that shooting, but another gang shooting near Marks and McKinley this past weekend left one man who was the target dead, and a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old boy in the arm.

While the number of shootings and homicides are down so far this year, most are connected to gangs. "Of the 8 murders we had in our city 6 of those involve a gang member," said Chief Dyer.

Dyer says an increased police presence is helping to reduce shootings and notes the homicide rate is down by nearly 50 % so far this year.

All crime overall is down 20% over the same time last year.
