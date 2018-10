Clovis Police are hoping video surveillance can help them track down a fraud suspect.In a Facebook post, Clovis Police say the suspect is seen on video February 22nd using a stolen credit card to purchase $400 in gift cards.If you have information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect, please send Clovis Police a private message on social media, or call them at (559) 324-2556.If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.