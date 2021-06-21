Flames break out at recycling center in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are mopping up after a fire at a recycling center in northeast Fresno.Smoke could be seen billowing from the Republic Services Recycling Center along Rice road, near Friant.Fresno City and CAL FIRE crews responded to the business around 2 Monday afternoon.They discovered a 2,500 square foot area of material was burning.In late May, there was a fire at this same facility that burned a little over 60 acres near Woodward Park.Officials say the burn scar from that blaze helped prevent today's fire from spreading.The cause of this incident is under investigation.