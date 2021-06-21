Flames break out at recycling center in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are mopping up after a fire at a recycling center in northeast Fresno.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the Republic Services Recycling Center along Rice road, near Friant.
Fresno City and CAL FIRE crews responded to the business around 2 Monday afternoon.
They discovered a 2,500 square foot area of material was burning.
In late May, there was a fire at this same facility that burned a little over 60 acres near Woodward Park.
Officials say the burn scar from that blaze helped prevent today's fire from spreading.
The cause of this incident is under investigation.
