Oscars

Oscars 2021: Red carpet interviews with stars at 93rd Academy Awards

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars 2021: Red carpet interviews with stars at 93rd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- ABC7's George Pennacchio is interviewing stars on the 2021 Oscars red carpet on Hollywood's biggest night, the 93rd Academy Awards.

Steven Yeun- "Minari"

EMBED More News Videos

Steven Yeun, who is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in "Minari," says he hopes people connect with the film, which he said is "about all of us."


Steven Yeun, who is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in "Minari," says he hopes people connect with the film, which he said is "about all of us."

"I hope it connects with them. It's about family, and it's about all of us. I'm very proud of it," Yeun said.

As for other projects he has in the works? The actor didn't reveal much, except to say, "What's coming next is I'm going to try to do a good job."

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Andra Day says playing the role of Billie Holiday was not only amazing but she learned a lot about herself.


In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Andra Day says playing the role of Billie Holiday was not only amazing but she learned a lot about herself.

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Amanda Seyfried says "Mank" allows the audience to get to know someone they didn't know, referring to screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.


In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Amanda Seyfried says "Mank" allows the audience to get to know someone they didn't know, referring to screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Isaac Chung, who is nominated for the Best Directing Oscar for his film "Minari," said the actors in his film are heroes.


Lee Isaac Chung, who is nominated for the Best Directing Oscar for his film "Minari," said the actors in his film are heroes.

"Those actors to me are heroes, they're incredible, and I'm so glad everyone is taking notice of just how good they are," Chung said about his cast.

The director said he hopes all people connect with "Minari."

"I want this movie to be about human beings. And Asian-Americans, we're human beings. And so are you, and that's what it's all about - our stories," Chung said.

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
EMBED More News Videos

"Nomadland" director and Oscar nominee Chloe Zhao hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday with Swankie, one of the real-life nomads featured in the film.


"Nomadland" director and Oscar nominee Chloe Zhao hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday with Swankie, one of the real-life nomads featured in the film.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviesmoviemovie newsmusicotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News