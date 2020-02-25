Central Valley Red Cross looking for more volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers.
Organizers say there's currently a shortage of help, especially in Tulare and Kings Counties, with the most significant need being help for victims of house fires.
The Red Cross responds to house fires daily and around the clock with trained and available Disaster Action Team volunteers.
You don't need previous experience, just a desire to help.
"So we're holding a workshop on Saturday called 'Red Crosser for a Day,' and it's so anyone can come and see what the Red Cross is all about," said recruitment specialist Taylor Poisall. "There's no experience necessary, ages 16 and up, and there's something for everyone at the Red Cross."
Saturday's event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Boy Scouts office in Visalia.
You can register as a new volunteer and receive information on how Red Cross volunteers respond to local disasters and how you can help. Click here for information.
