Arts & Entertainment

Redbox offers new free online streaming service: Redbox TV

By
There's a new option available for cord-cutters, and it comes from an unlikely source: movie rental company Redbox.

The service has started free live TV, and it doesn't require a subscription or sign-in.

Redbox is best known for its DVD rental booths, but has now added a Free TV Live tab on its website. You can also access it through the Redbox app.

The offerings include shows like Family Feud, TMZ and America's Funniest Home Videos. There are also movies and original Redbox content.

So far, no mainstream networks are on the site -- and you still have to watch commercials -- but watching the entertainment won't cost you anything.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmovietelevision
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News