Man arrested for intentionally hitting pedestrian with car in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing an attempted homicide charge after police say he intentionally hit another man with his car.

A Fresno County sheriff's deputy arrested 22-year-old Timothy Dugan last Wednesday.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

After an investigation, authorities say Dugan was identified as the driver who purposely hit a man walking in the road with his car in Reedley on June 17.

Reedley Police got a call around 11:15 that night of an injured man lying in the road in the area of Huntsman and Reed.

They say the man had several injuries and was taken by paramedics to the hospital.

The victim is still recovering.
