Child dies after drowning at Reedley home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A child died after drowning at a home in Reedley on Wednesday night, officials say
The Reedley Firefighter's Association reported the drowning happened on F Street near 12th just before 8 p.m.
Reedley police officers arrived at the home and immediately performed CPR on the child.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.
The age of the child has not been released.
