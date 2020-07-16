Child dies after drowning at Reedley home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A child died after drowning at a home in Reedley on Wednesday night, officials sayThe Reedley Firefighter's Association reported the drowning happened on F Street near 12th just before 8 p.m.Reedley police officers arrived at the home and immediately performed CPR on the child.The child was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.The age of the child has not been released.