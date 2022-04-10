Arts & Culture

Reedley College choir to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

'I thought something like this would never happen and the fact that it is... that's the most exciting part for me.'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Reedley College choir to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Reedley College choir is headed to the Big Apple to perform at Carnegie Hall.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that student Alina Iriarte says she never dreamed would happen.

"It's a huge step. I thought something like this would never happen and the fact that it is... that's the most exciting part for me," she says.

It's a new experience for the 14 students heading to New York City.

They've been preparing for the trip and actively fundraising since last fall.

"Once my students heard about the opportunity, they seized onto the idea and started fundraising, reaching out to the school to see if they could support us and it just started happening. This year is all about making this dream a reality for them," says choir conductor Kirstina Collins.

Adds student Richard Avila: "It took a while for all of us to process it. We're going to New York and going to sing in Carnegie Hall."

From vocal exercises to learning a new language, getting ready for the performance hasn't been easy.

"We've all been strenuously preparing for this. it's 15 minutes each and one of them is in German so we've been studying German and I know some of us have been exercising to help build our lung capacity," says Iriarte.

The students will head to New York on Wednesday, with the big performance set for Sunday, April 17th.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationreedleyeducationair travelmusicarts & culture
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
This colorful art exhibition illustrates pandemic life
Amanda Gorman releases new poem -- 'New Day's Lyric'
Masterpieces at the cemetery
Local artist illustrates culture through paintings and videos
TOP STORIES
How not to get distracted while driving: Some tips from the CHP
Fresno man in hospital after being stabbed by ex-girlfriend: Police
4 killed in head-on crash in Madera County
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Valley organizations react to ongoing violence
Woman hit, killed by car while trying to run across Fresno street
Show More
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
Fresno State forms Title IX task force
Woman run over twice in central Fresno, police say
Kerman father killed in family's second DUI tragedy
UPDATE: Fresno County deputies locate missing at-risk 86-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News