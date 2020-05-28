education

Reedley College graduate overcomes obstacles to earn two degrees

A Reedley College student has overcome incredible odds aside from those posed by the pandemic.
By
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley College student has overcome incredible odds aside from those posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's taken Yolanda Gonzalez roughly eight years to reach this moment. The Reedley College student has finished two degrees, despite having Cerebral Palsy.

"It has taken me a lot of work," said Gonzalez. "Not only me, but also my family."

A graduate of Dinuba High School, Gonzalez always had dreams of pursuing education.

"Part of what's amazing about Yolanda is she has this amazing perseverance," said Reedley College instructor, Michael Cole. "She's resilient, she's extraordinarily strong-willed, and if she wants something, wants to accomplish something, she's going to find a way to accomplish that."

Over the past several years, she's worked with instructors to finish her Associates degrees in both psychology and social sciences.

"She has to take only a few classes at a time, so she's sure she has enough time to do what she needs to do," said Reedley College Learning Specialist, Linda Reither.

Gonzalez also had to make the transition to online learning when the COVID-19 pandemic hit to complete her educational goals.

"It's not impossible, and if I can do two college degrees, anything could be possible," said Gonzalez.

She says after a short break, she plans to get a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology before becoming a school psychologist.
