Thousands lose power in Fresno County, including Reedley College, after crash

Reedley College officials said a crash occurred near the campus, causing the outage. Further information on the crash wasn't immediately available.
PG&E's website said around 2,269 customers are currently without power in the western part of Reedley and south of the city between Dinuba Avenue and Avenue 424.
Reedley College said power had been restored to their campus.
Crews were working to clear the crash and restore power. An estimated time of restoration was not yet released.
