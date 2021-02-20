reedley college

COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opens at Reedley College

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Optum Serve team set up for the first time at Reedley College on Friday -- people stood in line, eager for their turn to get the vaccine.

Carol Ann Dominguez and her husband do not have internet at their home, so they came early to sign up.


"We had to come down here to get our number, so anyway, thank heaven we got everything," she said.

Appointments are required and can be made online, but if you don't have the internet like the Dominguez's, you can call to get help.

Selma resident Doreene Serpa woke up and registered online early Friday morning - with more success than for other vaccine clinics in the county.

"It was the easiest thing in the world, considering that the past two weeks or longer I've been registered here, registered there to get an appointment, to get a phone call, nothing happened," she said.

While there were only 100 vaccines available Friday for the soft launch, it will increase to 420 starting Saturday.


The process only takes a few minutes, with a 15-minute observation period afterwards.

Reedley College President Jerry Buckley this is huge opportunity for the school and the community.

"Time and distance are a barrier to our rural residents, so it's critically important that you bring both education and healthcare as close as you can to those that don't have the ability to travel," he said.

You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine. For more information, visit their website.

Starting next Wednesday, the clinic will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm in Classroom Complex One off Reed Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessreedleycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinereedley collegecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REEDLEY COLLEGE
Reedley College COVID vaccine site to start giving shots Friday
Reedley College collecting gift cards for student veterans this holiday
Calf evacuated during Creek Fire finds new family
Spring classes to remain mostly online for SCCCD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
UPDATE: 12-year-old missing girl found safe in Tulare
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
Central Valley native's cameras are crucial to Mars 2020 mission
Former Visalia band coach arrested for sexually assaulting student, police say
Fresno County preparing to receive larger supply of COVID-19 vaccine
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Show More
Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno
Clovis Unified preparing for secondary students to return to in-person learning
Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates
More TOP STORIES News