COVID-19 vaccine

Reedley College COVID-19 vaccine site to start administering shots on Friday

The site at Reedley College will begin administering shots to eligible residents on Friday, February 19.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno County may be a little easier starting this week. The site at Reedley College will begin administering shots to eligible residents on Friday, February 19.

RELATED: CVS, Rite Aid start administering COVID-19 vaccines. Where to get one in Central CA

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the site at Reedley College would be able to administer around 400 doses per day.

You must have an appointment. To make an appointment online, Fresno County residents can create an OptumServe account. You can find the link on the Fresno County Health Department's website.

RELATED: Central CA COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

To be eligible, you must be a healthcare worker or at least 65 years old.

RELATED: California COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessreedleyfresno countyhealthvaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereedley collegecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
Fresno officials working to get more Latino, Black residents vaccinated for COVID-19
Fresno State students helping deliver vaccine equity for Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Fresno officials working to get more Latino, Black residents vaccinated for COVID-19
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Show More
Family says living in Fresno Co. foothills prepared them for Texas storm
What to know about Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal
ICU capacity improves across Central California
14-year-old charged with murder in deadly Merced shooting
Former inmate graduates with honors from CA university
More TOP STORIES News