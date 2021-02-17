Reedley College COVID-19 vaccine site to start administering shots on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno County may be a little easier starting this week. The site at Reedley College will begin administering shots to eligible residents on Friday, February 19.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the site at Reedley College would be able to administer around 400 doses per day.
You must have an appointment. To make an appointment online, Fresno County residents can create an OptumServe account. You can find the link on the Fresno County Health Department's website.
To be eligible, you must be a healthcare worker or at least 65 years old.
