cooking

Reedley offering free virtual cooking classes for senior citizens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Senior citizens in Fresno County are staying connected in the kitchen thanks to a new cooking class offered over Facebook Live.

When the City of Reedley's senior center was forced to close in March, coordinators got to work to find fun new ways to serve the community. They came up with the idea of holding a free online cooking class.

Senior citizens receive a kit with the meal ingredients then follow along on Facebook Live to create a complete dish.

Organizers say their favorite part of the program is getting to see the finished product.

"After the show ends, I like to go on and read the comments. A lot of times, they'll email me photos, and they'll call me, and they are very appreciative of the cooking show and the items they received," said Jodi Botello, senior citizen coordinator for the City of Reedley.

The cooking classes will take place once a month through the end of the year.

Members of the community who are 55 or older may participate.

The city is looking for sponsors to them continue the class at no cost to the seniors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsreedleyfoodcoronavirusseniorscookingeventsreedleysenior citizenscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOKING
How cooking helped Enes Kanter, Monica Puig and other athletes deal with the pandemic
Bake off contestant cooks for a cause
Food at Big Fresno Fair to be featured on Cooking Channel
Consumer Watch: Investing in a food processor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of Clovis High wrestler pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Fresno police officer helps family that lost home in house fire
Urgent help arrives in Central Valley with state strike force, $52 million
CA sees decline in COVID-19 cases, but not in the Central Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Dozens rally at Fresno State in support of sexual assault victims
Show More
Downtown Visalia events canceled through remainder of year due to COVID-19
Tulare Co. health officials tie large number of COVID-19 cases to gatherings
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze in SoCal
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
Fresno Unified School District working to provide internet access for all families in district
More TOP STORIES News