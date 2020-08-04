Reedley offering free virtual cooking classes for senior citizens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Senior citizens in Fresno County are staying connected in the kitchen thanks to a new cooking class offered over Facebook Live.When the City of Reedley's senior center was forced to close in March, coordinators got to work to find fun new ways to serve the community. They came up with the idea of holding a free online cooking class.Senior citizens receive a kit with the meal ingredients then follow along on Facebook Live to create a complete dish.Organizers say their favorite part of the program is getting to see the finished product."After the show ends, I like to go on and read the comments. A lot of times, they'll email me photos, and they'll call me, and they are very appreciative of the cooking show and the items they received," said Jodi Botello, senior citizen coordinator for the City of Reedley.The cooking classes will take place once a month through the end of the year.Members of the community who are 55 or older may participate.The city is looking for sponsors to them continue the class at no cost to the seniors.