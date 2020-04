Reedley DMV employee tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles field office in Reedley was closed for cleaning after officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.Officials say the Fresno County Health Department was notified of the case.The office will remain closed to staff through April 17, as recommended by the health department.The DMV announced a temporary closure of all of its offices last month. The department shifted its operations online and reopened virtually on April 2.There are currently 466 cases of COVID-19 in Central California.