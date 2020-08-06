Two people in hospital after Reedley Beach rescue

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been pulled from the Kings River near Reedley beach.Several Fresno County agencies helped in the search for the two victims after they were submerged just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.Authorities say both victims are now at Reedley Hospital. They say they found the second victim, and adult male, an hour after the first rescue.A witness told Action News he helped in the first rescue, and pulled a little girl out of the water.The conditions of the victims are not yet known.Reedley Police, Reedley Fire, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and CAL FIRE were part of the rescue operation.