water rescue

Two people in hospital after Reedley Beach rescue

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been pulled from the Kings River near Reedley beach.

Several Fresno County agencies helped in the search for the two victims after they were submerged just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Authorities say both victims are now at Reedley Hospital. They say they found the second victim, and adult male, an hour after the first rescue.

A witness told Action News he helped in the first rescue, and pulled a little girl out of the water.

The conditions of the victims are not yet known.

Reedley Police, Reedley Fire, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and CAL FIRE were part of the rescue operation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleyfresno countydrowningwater rescue
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in New Jersey
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
CHP officer who rescued man from whirlpool honored by Madera County
Coast Guard suspends search for missing WWE star off CA beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno father needs lung transplant to recover from COVID-19
Loved ones remember pregnant woman hit and killed by driver in NW Fresno
Fresno man robbed of $8,000 while stopping to get gas
Valley representatives urging Senate to continue providing emergency unemployment income
New program brings free COVID-19 testing to Valley farmworkers
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia police turns to community for help with info after triple homicide
Show More
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
Mountain West, Fresno State's athletic conference, announces schedules for fall sports
Man arrested for assaulting woman, 1-year-old child in Porterville
Chowchilla prison sergeant is 8th state prison employee to die from COVID
Woman hit by car while running across Hwy 99 in Merced Co.
More TOP STORIES News