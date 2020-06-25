fire

Firefighters battle massive fire at Fresno County packaging company

Massive flames could be seen from far away as firefighters from several crews worked to douse the blaze.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a pallet fire near Reedley in Fresno County on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 2:30 am in the area of Apple and Huntsman Avenues at the packaging company, Maxco Supply, Inc.

Maxco is known for making the boxes and other packaging for fresh fruit.

The fire burned through wood pallets and some fruit boxes.

Massive flames could be seen from far away as firefighters from Reedley, Dinuba, and Fresno and Tulare counties worked to douse the blaze.



Firefighters were working to set up containment measures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleydinubafresno countytulare countyfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Air quality in the Valley impacted as fires increase and temperatures rise
Abandoned mobile home destroyed by fire in Fresno County
South Valley crews battle three wildfires
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Central California coronavirus cases
M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state
Man shot after 2 suspects break into Fresno motel room to rob him
Over 20 Central Valley schools have a police officer but no counselors on campus
Show More
Fresno State team researching how viruses spread in buses
California sees 69% jump in COVID-19 cases in just 2 days, Newsom says
Madera County Board of Education President facing backlash for social media post
2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Worker doing maintenance atop iconic Fresno State water tower rushed to hospital
More TOP STORIES News