Firefighters battle massive fire at Fresno County packaging company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a pallet fire near Reedley in Fresno County on Thursday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 2:30 am in the area of Apple and Huntsman Avenues at the packaging company, Maxco Supply, Inc.
Maxco is known for making the boxes and other packaging for fresh fruit.
The fire burned through wood pallets and some fruit boxes.
Massive flames could be seen from far away as firefighters from Reedley, Dinuba, and Fresno and Tulare counties worked to douse the blaze.
Firefighters were working to set up containment measures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
