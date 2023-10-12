Reedley High football player starts months-long cancer treatment in San Francisco

A Reedley High athlete is at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco undergoing more chemotherapy.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley High athlete is at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco undergoing more chemotherapy.

Action News has been following Malachi Rios' journey with testicular cancer since last December.

The football player remains positive about the next part of his cancer treatment.

"I think my faith helps a lot," he said. "Obviously, the community and my parents."

According to Malachi's mom, the next three months will be the toughest part of chemotherapy.

On Wednesday, he begins a high dose of chemo before a stem cell transplant.

"Three days, seven hours each day. Then I rest for the fourth and fifth day. Then I get my transplant on the sixth day, and then I rest for four to six weeks," Malachi explained. "That's one cycle."

Then he goes through one more cycle.

All of this is following months of treatment at Valley Children's Hospital, which started in August. That's when Malachi learned his cancer returned after months of remission.

"I feel weak here and there. Obviously, I lost a lot of muscle again, after what I regained back from last time," Malachi said. "Besides that, I'm doing all right. I just have to try and keep myself awake sometimes, because I'm really tired all the time."

It's been a tough journey - physically, mentally and emotionally.

However, Malachi said he knows he can get through this battle because so many people are cheering him on - including family, friends and community members.

"It's been unbelievable," he said with a smile on his face. "Just the support is crazy and it motivates a lot."

Malachi will need even more support and motivation following his treatment at UCSF - as his long road of isolation will then begin.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help during his fight against cancer.

