Door pried open during attempted break-in at Reedley lab

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A door was found pried open after an attempted break-in at the illegal lab in Reedley on Tuesday.

Reedley officials say someone forcibly opened the door to the building's boiler room in the early morning hours.

There was no evidence that the person went further into the building than the boiler room.

Officials say all of the biological materials used by the lab were cleared from the building months ago.

The city has been working to keep the building secure as the investigation into the lab continues.

Cameras have been installed, and patrols are keeping an eye on the warehouse.

Officials say anyone caught trespassing in the building will be prosecuted.