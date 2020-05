UPDATE - Reedley Police say Ethan Abreu has been found not far from his home. Thank you to all those who helped find him.---------------------------Reedley Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing from his home since Friday afternoon.Ethan Abreu was last seen in the area of Reed Ave. and Parlier Ave. at about 1:30 pm.He was last seen wearing black shorts, a Pokémon shirt, and tan Vans shoes.If you see him, please call the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250