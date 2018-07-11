Coroner's Office says Reedley mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley.

The Reedley Police Department says that after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.

Officers found Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez lying in an adjacent bedroom on the floor after she was cut down and laid on the floor by her husband.

The Reedley Police Department says their investigation revealed through interviews that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.

RELATED: Mother and children found dead in Reedley apartment
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the mother and her two children found dead inside a Reedley apartment complex.


Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideReedley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News