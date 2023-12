Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza on new 'Business Watch'

Reedley police have teamed up with local business owners to create a "Business Watch."

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've all heard of Neighborhood Watch, but Reedley police have teamed up with local business owners to create a "Business Watch."

Chief Joe Garza stressed the importance of bringing local business owners together to promote community wellness and shares his top 12 safety tips for this holiday season.

