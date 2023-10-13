This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, local law enforcement leaders are calling out to those suffering in silence.

Chat with the Chief: Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza

Chat with the Chief

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Fresno County currently has the highest calls for service per capita related to domestic violence.

Reedley Police Chief and Marjaree Mason Center board member Joe Garza has been instrumental in enhancing the ways officers respond to these calls.

