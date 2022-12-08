Victims of Wednesday's deadly Reedley shooting identified

Police in Reedley are investigating the city's second and third homicides of the year.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old have been identified as the victims of Wednesday's shooting at a Reedley shopping center.

Police identified the 21-year-old as Parlier resident Axel Bladimir Orellana. The name of the 17-year-old male was not given, but we know he's also a resident of Parlier.

Around 11 am Wednesday, the two were shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot near I Street and Manning Avenue.

Officials say the strip mall was busy with shoppers at the time. About a dozen people called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.

"We don't believe it was a drive-by at this point. We're still trying to determine what happened beforehand, an argument of some sort that lead to this," said Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza.

Both men died at the scene.

Police say they are searching for a car that was possibly involved in the shooting.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

