COVID-19 outbreak at Reedley retirement center

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A COVID-19 outbreak inside a Reedley retirement center has sickened at least eight residents.

In a letter sent out from Palm Village Retirement Community management says they had learned that members of a nearby church music ministry had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Staff at the retirement center says several of their independent living residents are part of that group and they asked them to quarantine at home immediately.

Several of those residents began to show symptoms for the coronavirus and since then, eight have tested positive.

Just last week, the pastor of Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church confirmed 10 of their church choir members had contracted COVID-19.

These cases inside the church community-led organizers to suspend several activities and close their Chapter One school for two weeks.

The Reedley Palm Village Retirement Community did not name the church attended by their residents.

So far, Action News has not confirmed that those who contracted COVID-19 at Reedley Mennonite live at the retirement community.
