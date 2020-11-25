17-year-old stabbed multiple times at Reedley skate park

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley Police say a 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a skate park.The stabbing happened at the Reedley Community Center's skate park in the area of N East Avenue and E Springfield Avenue at about 6:50 pm.When officers arrived, they found a Good Samaritan rendering aid, and saw several others run from the scene.The victim is at Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.Police believe the stabbing is gang-related.