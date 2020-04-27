education

Kings County schools provide virtual story time for elementary students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Staff at Reef-Sunset Unified School District are going above and beyond to support their students during school closures.

Kettleman City Elementary and Tamarack Elementary are offering read-alouds on their Facebook pages.

Ana Rosas works at both schools and said it's a way for children to get story time from home when their parents are at work.

"Some of these kids, a lot of their parents are essential workers out iin the field, and they're not home. So we still want to give them that opportunity to have someone read to them," Rosas said.

The school district is relatively small, with just 3,200 students.

Rosas says read-alouds will soon be offered in Spanish as well.
