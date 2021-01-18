Renovations on Regal Fresno in River Park expected to be complete by this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction continues at Regal Fresno at River Park in northeast Fresno, as the popular movie theater gets closer to having a whole new look.Crews have started working on the entrance to the movie theater. They are in the demolition process of the current box office and front glass entrance.Once this phase is done, the new entrance will be pushed out to the overhang of the building to add more space inside for moviegoers.Construction on the theater began in May 2020, completely overhauling the theater and giving it a major face-lift, from the 22 auditoriums to the concession stands.River Park officials said they expect the renovations to be complete by sometime this summer.