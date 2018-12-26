Registered sex offender arrested in Hanford for possession of child pornography

A Hanford man has been arrested for possession of more than 600 videos and photos of Child Pornography, according to police.In August, Hanford Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Google account that was in possession of child pornography.After an investigation, it was determined that account belonged to Ted James Wooten who lived at 709 Kavanaugh Street.In November, officers served a search warrant at that home and found multiple electronic devices that contained hundreds of videos of child pornography.Wooten is already a registered sex offender who was convicted of lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 years of age in 2008.