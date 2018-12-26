Registered sex offender arrested in Hanford for possession of child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Hanford man has been arrested for possession of more than 600 videos and photos of Child Pornography, according to police.

In August, Hanford Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Google account that was in possession of child pornography.

After an investigation, it was determined that account belonged to Ted James Wooten who lived at 709 Kavanaugh Street.

In November, officers served a search warrant at that home and found multiple electronic devices that contained hundreds of videos of child pornography.

Wooten is already a registered sex offender who was convicted of lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 years of age in 2008.
