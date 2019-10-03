FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.
53-year-old James Kenyon has failed to notify law enforcement of his new home address, which he is legally required to do, the sheriff's office says.
Kenyon was previously convicted of committing rape. He was released from prison in 1988.
He is 6'4", weighs 190 lbs. and has green eyes and blonde hair. He may have a mustache.
If you know where he is, please contact the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or go to this link. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County
CRIMESTOPPERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News