crimestoppers

Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.

53-year-old James Kenyon has failed to notify law enforcement of his new home address, which he is legally required to do, the sheriff's office says.

Kenyon was previously convicted of committing rape. He was released from prison in 1988.

He is 6'4", weighs 190 lbs. and has green eyes and blonde hair. He may have a mustache.

If you know where he is, please contact the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or go to this link. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countysex offendercrimestoppersmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIMESTOPPERS
Have You Seen Her: Jasmine Araiza
Registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old
Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die
3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
Data shows how basic universal recipients in Stockton spent free money
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Trump denies suggesting moats, spikes to secure border
How Fresno's new LED street lights are brighter, safer, and saving money
No DUI charges for truck driver in Fresno County fatal crash
Show More
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Crews battling fire at mansion in Tulare, no injuries reported
CAL FIRE captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine
Man wearing Halloween mask steals from Visalia jewelry store
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
More TOP STORIES News