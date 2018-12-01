RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

2 nuns accused of embezzling 'substantial' amount from Catholic school in Torrance

EMBED </>More Videos

Two nuns have been accused of embezzlement at a Catholic school in Torrance, a development that has left parents and administrators stunned. (KABC)

By
TORRANCE, Calif. --
Two nuns have been accused of embezzlement at a Catholic school in Torrance, a development that has left parents and administrators stunned.

Officials at St. James Catholic School described the amount of purloined money as "substantial."

One of the accused nuns is the former principal, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, who had been at the school for 29 years. She retired earlier this year.

"This matter came to our attention during financial reviews in connection with the change in leadership at our School. Other staff persons were not implicated or responsible," the parish's pastor said in a statement.

The other nun, Sister Lana Chang, was an 8th-grade teacher for 20 years. She too retired this year.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles reported the theft to the Torrance Police Department but declined to pursue criminal charges, saying it wanted to address the matter internally.

Officials said the nuns' order, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, was cooperating with the investigation and agreed to reimburse the school. The accused nuns were said to have expressed deep remorse and asked for forgiveness.

"We have initiated additional procedures and oversight policies for financial management and reporting responsibilities," the pastor's statement said. "No student or program at St. James has suffered any loss of educational resources, opportunities, or innovations."

In a letter sent to students' parents, officials expressed hope that the parents had not lost trust or faith in the school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionnunreligioncatholic churchcatholic schoolembezzlement
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Parishioner kicked out of church for dressing in drag
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Fresno State and Boise State prepare for Mountain West Championship
Alaska gets $5 million for road repairs
Man shot following brawl outside Tachi Palace
Obrador takes office as Mexico's new president
Former President George H.W. Bush has died
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
Show More
CIF SoCal Semi finals-local football round up
'They hit, they left him, never returned': Sister of hit-and-run victim seeks justice
'I woke up and I just started screaming': Fresno native recalls horror of Alaska earthquake
Section 8 housing applicant says she's facing discrimination
Highway 140 is open again
More News