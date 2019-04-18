Religion & Spirituality

Peoples Church finally completes move to new location

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A massive moving project at a Fresno mega-church is finally complete.

It was a very ambitious project.

A 310-ton structure had to be moved across campus but now it is ready for Easter services.

At first glance, it looks as if the GL Johnson Chapel has always been located at the spot it's on now. The chapel, named in honor of the late pastor, has taken on a more modern look, with new paint, carpet and lights.

Churchgoers have enjoyed resuming services at the new location.

"That sense of a new beginning, a new start, a fresh appreciation of the history of GL Johnson as well as now a sense of our future," says lead pastor Dale Oquist.

The 8,000 square foot structure had to be secured on steel beams and dollies and rolled 340 feet to its new location. The process started December 3.

Oquist never lost faith that the move performed by Dinuba House Movers and Quiring General would be successful.

"It was exactly the way we planned for, this Easter to have everything ready and prepared for what we expect to be an incredible and wonderful weekend," Oquist says.

Peoples Church also hopes to break ground on a new, two-story children's center in another year as the church facelift continues.

The $20 million expansion is expected to be completed by Easter 2021.

The project will also include a new grassy area and parking lot.

The GL Johnson Chapel now faces Cedar Avenue.
