Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area

A new report has named 263 Catholic clergy members who are accused of sexual misconduct in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A new report has named 263 Catholic clergy members who are accused of sexual misconduct in the Bay Area.

It includes 135 accused offenders in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, 95 in the Diocese of Oakland and 33 in the Diocese of San Jose.

To see the list of those accused and to read the full report, visit this page.

The Dioceses of Fresno says it's still compiling its list of accused priests.

A final announcement will be towards the end of November or early December.

