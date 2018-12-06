RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Satanic Temple statue displayed at Illinois state capitol building

A Satanic Temple statue now stands alongside other religious displays, including a nativity scene and a menorah, in the Illinois state capitol building.

The Satanic temple was put up by the Chicago chapter of the Satanic Temple. It depicts a hand holding an apple with a serpent wrapped around the wrist and has a plaque that reads, "Knowledge is the greatest gift."

The aim of the display was to encourage kindness and understanding among all people, the organization said.

"I don't see a problem with it," Wayne Rovey, an Illinois resident, told WICS. "It seems like it's a part of the Freedom of Speech and it doesn't project a bad message."

Garret Moffett, another Illinois resident, recognizes the organization's right to post the display, but said he absolutely didn't agree with it.

"You know, I can't disagree with the statement in itself but when it's coming from a Satanic or an occult group, my response would be that everything about Satan is a lie," he said. "He is the greater deceiver, and that's what he's all about."

Shellie Berg thought the display went too far.

"There are other places that they could put it that's more discreet," she said. "I think it's really inappropriate, it's not something that should be displayed for a lot of people to be offended by. I would be offended by that myself."

The Office of the Illinois Secretary of State said it strongly supports the First Amendment.

The statue will remain on display through the month of December.
