kidnapping

Remains confirmed as UFC fighters' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. -- Alabama authorities say human remains discovered in a wooded area have been confirmed as belonging to a missing college student who was the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter.

The Auburn Police Department said Wednesday that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains belong to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police said the teen's disappearance is now a homicide investigation and additional charges will be filed.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama.

Police announced Monday that human remains were found in a wooded area in neighboring Macon County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed is currently being held without bond on kidnapping charges in the teen's disappearance. Police charged two other men with either helping dispose of evidence or hindering the investigation.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
3rd man may have helped Ala. kidnapping suspect flee to Florida: Police
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Police searching for 2 men who attempted to kidnap Visalia teen
Police in SoCal arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major storm moves brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Glacier Point and Tioga Roads closed for the season
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in California: VIDEO
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP: expect traffic, hazardous conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Show More
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
More TOP STORIES News