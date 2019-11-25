kidnapping

Officials have 'good reason' to believe remains found belong to Aniah Blanchard; 2nd man arrested, got rid of evidence in Alabama kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. -- An Alabama district attorney says they have "good reason" to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Police arrested 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

RELATED: Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.

RELATED: Police say missing Alabama college student was harmed, evidence of foul play found

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

RELATED: Judge orders DNA testing from suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Police searching for 2 men who attempted to kidnap Visalia teen
Police in SoCal arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping in South LA
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Show More
Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
Missing 74-year-old Kerman man found safe, police say
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
More TOP STORIES News