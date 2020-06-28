missing person

'Unidentified remains' found near area where soldier's remains discovered

KILLEEN, Texas -- Witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a Killeen field on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 1:33 pm, officers were called to the 3400 block of Florence Road for an area check after people say they spotted remains while in the area.

KWTX-10 said the discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' remains on June 19.

This information comes as search crews continue to look for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen back in April, however, officials have not yet said if any of these cases were connected.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have removed the remains and sent them to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for further review.

SEE ALSO: Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says
EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.



Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkilleenarmybody part foundmissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search resumes for Texas soldier missing for 2 months
Sex harassment probe launched amid search for missing soldier
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
At-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno Co. found safe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Central California coronavirus cases
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects
Show More
Too many COVID-19 patients, not enough staff at Fresno Co. hospitals
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County
Woman killed by alleged DUI driver in Farmersville
Fresno Co. doctor contracts COVID-19 after patient enters clinic without mask
Woman killed in Delano after being hit by train while inside her car
More TOP STORIES News