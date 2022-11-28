Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it's the handmade look, distinct long lettering, or message of inspiration-- chances are, pieces from the Rae Dunn Collection have caught your eye.

"I started with a lot of words like dream, calm," Dunn says. "I feel like one word can be more powerful than one sentence."

Now the renowned artist, and Fresno native behind the collection, is taking that power of positivity to the Valley's safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

"It just makes my job worth it," Dunn says. "I love spreading good messages."

Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.

"It was the perfect fit I have clothing for the women and the children, drinkware, slippers," Dunn says.

Families filled bags with clothing, slippers, toiletry bags and tumblers.

The visit, not only bringing comfort, but serving as a reminder of what's possible when you follow your dreams.

"It makes me so happy to make other people happy anyway I can," Dunn says.