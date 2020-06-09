Coronavirus California

Reopening California: What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening Friday

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools, day camps, bars, gyms, movie theaters and professional sports could all reopen with modifications as soon as Friday, June 12. But the initial announcement was very light on details.

What rules will these businesses have to follow in order to reopen? As we get closer to the Friday start date, we're learning more about California's guidelines.

RELATED: Here's everything allowed to open (and what we're still waiting on)

Here's what we know so far about what will happen in each sector:

Movie theaters and other "family entertainment centers"


Some, but not all, entertainment facilities will be allowed to reopen Friday. Those that made the cut include movie theaters, bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades.

RELATED: California movie theaters allowed to reopen with limited seating, state says

Ice rinks, roller rinks, laser tag arenas and amusement/theme parks are still being asked to hold off. However, if the amusement park has a standalone bowling alley, miniature golf course, arcade or movie theater, it may open those operations with permission from the county. Other attractions like rides must not open.

The new rules for movie theaters include capping at 25% capacity, or with a maximum of 100 people, whichever number is lower. Theaters are encouraged to consider taking reservations, close or remove seats to promote physical distancing, and use disposable or washable seat covers.

See more guidelines entertainment centers must follow here.

Schools


While schools are technically going to be allowed to reopen statewide starting June 12, most won't reconvene until mid-August or early September. That's because districts are taking the summer to implement a list of new health and safety guidelines released by the Department of Education Monday.

The new guidelines include:

  • Keeping students spaced out by at least 6 feet in the classroom

  • Requiring staff to wear a face mask or a clear face shield that allows students to see their expressions

  • Eliminating self-service buffets and shared tables in the cafeteria

  • Adopting new schedules that stagger start times or only have some students on campus any given day

See more about schools reopening here.

Day camps


In order to reopen on June 12 or later, the state recommends limiting campers to small groups that don't intermix, and maintaining distance between kids whenever possible. Staff not only needs to follow heightened hygiene protocols, but they also need to teach campers to do the same. All staff are required to wear face coverings; campers are encouraged to do so.

See all the changes for day camps here.

Bars


Despite saying bars could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines or explained how they may be different from those restaurants are asked to follow.

Gyms


Despite saying gyms could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines yet.

Professional sports (without live audiences)


Pro sports teams can resume training and competing after June 12, but we don't know much yet about what exactly that will look like.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, athletes, coaching staff, medical staff, broadcasting staff and others at sporting facilities or events should abide by COVID-19 protocols agreed by labor and management," which may be further enhanced by county public health officers.

Back office staff should follow the same guidelines as the "offices" sector and retail workers should follow retail guidelines. See more here.

For the latest on California's response to COVID-19 and reopening measures, click here.
