Hair salons, indoor shopping malls among businesses reopening with modifications Monday

Hair salons and shopping malls are just a few of the businesses that will open their doors after being closed for several weeks.
Stylists who have been cutting hair outside will welcome customers inside their salons with safety modifications.
Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out the newest reopening guidelines on Friday. The state's monitoring list has been replaced with a four-tiered system to determine who can open.
Except for Mariposa County, all Central Valley counties are in the Purple tier, meaning COVID-19 is still considered "widespread."
Hair salons, barbershops and dozens of other businesses can open with modifications.
Gyms and fitness centers must continue to keep all activities outdoors.
Gov. Newsom said to move to a lower tier and open more businesses, counties need to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates. They must maintain that reduction for a minimum of two weeks.
