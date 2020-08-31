business

Hair salons, indoor shopping malls among businesses reopening with modifications Monday

Hair salons and shopping malls are just a few of the businesses that will open their doors after being closed for several weeks.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several businesses owners across the Central Valley and state are breathing a sigh of relief on Monday morning as they prepare to reopen with new modifications.

Hair salons and shopping malls are just a few of the businesses that will open their doors after being closed for several weeks.

LIST: What California businesses can and can't reopen on August 31 in Purple counties with 'widespread' COVID-19

Stylists who have been cutting hair outside will welcome customers inside their salons with safety modifications.

Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out the newest reopening guidelines on Friday. The state's monitoring list has been replaced with a four-tiered system to determine who can open.

Except for Mariposa County, all Central Valley counties are in the Purple tier, meaning COVID-19 is still considered "widespread."

RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Hair salons, barbershops and dozens of other businesses can open with modifications.

Gyms and fitness centers must continue to keep all activities outdoors.

RELATED: Some Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Gov. Newsom details new reopening plan
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced new COVID-19 re-opening rules for businesses around California.



Gov. Newsom said to move to a lower tier and open more businesses, counties need to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates. They must maintain that reduction for a minimum of two weeks.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno countykings countymerced countymadera countytulare countygavin newsombusinesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccaliforniareopening california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Newsom details new plan
Angry Chickz opens in Visalia
Foster Farms employee at Livingston plant says he's scared to go back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno
Jensen Ave closed after motorcycle crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno
Show More
Flames spread from storage unit to attic of northeast Fresno home
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
Northeast Fresno church adding outdoor service under tent
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News