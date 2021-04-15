Reopening California

Indoor concerts, other private gatherings allowed in CA starting Thursday

By
CA allows indoor concerts, other gatherings starting Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than a year, Californians can attend indoor concerts, performances and other private gatherings starting Thursday, April 15, but of course, there are some guidelines in place.

The California Department of Public Health announced changes earlier this month after they noticed the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 was at an all-time low. The guidelines will vary depending on the tier of your county.

To attend a concert or indoor performance, people must test negative for COVID or show proof that they're fully vaccinated.

In the red tier, venues that hold up to 1,500 people can open at 10% capacity and at 20% capacity for venues with greater capacity than that - restrictions on the capacity decrease for counties that are in less restrictive tiers.



Stricter attendance restrictions apply to conventions and conferences. They are allowed only outdoors in the red tier and will be limited to 50 people.

However, that capacity increases to 200 people if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

In Central California, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties are in the red tier. Mariposa and Tulare counties are in the orange tier.

Baseball fans will be able to return to Chukchansi Park this spring for the first time in over a year to see the Fresno Grizzlies.



Despite the restrictions, the move is a welcome sign for performers and venue promoters alike.

For Fresno's Good Company Players, it's been 13 long months since artists have performed in front of a live audience on the indoor stage.

"We've been patient and we've played by all the rules and we're going to continue to play by all the rules but now it's our turn," said Good Company Players managing director Dan Pessano.

Director of Sales and Marketing for the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center Ray Roa added: "What we're really optimistic about and hopeful for is to see those guidelines before the mid-June date which is the plan to reopen the entire state. We feel those are the guidelines that help us return to business."

Roa said they are seeing a heavy increase in interest for use at all their downtown buildings.

"We're cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we'll be able to see some sort of normalcy and return to live events late summer or into the fall," Roa said.

The Good Company Players are scheduled to put on a live event next Friday at Roger Rocka's in Fresno's Tower District - their first time on an indoor stage in more than a year

"Those people that are going to be there have supported us for a year by sticking with us and encouraging us and financially helping us and all of that stuff. So we've got some payback," Pessano said.

Both the Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno State athletics have also announced plans to bring fans back to outdoor stadiums with capacity restrictions.
