Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium

Officials say the testing site at Dodger Stadium can test as many as 6,000 people per day.
LOS ANGELES -- Dodger Stadium could see large crowds Tuesday, but visitors will not be coming to watch baseball.

Los Angeles is opening a coronavirus testing site there, which officials say can test as many as 6,000 people per day.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says that number is three times more than any other testing site in the county.

At the site, there will be big screens playing videos showing how to complete a test. The goal is to inform drivers exactly what to do when they reach the front of the line.

Los Angeles was the first major city to offer testing to all residents, regardless of symptoms. Free coronavirus testing is available to everyone in L.A. County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
City of Fresno donating face masks to small businesses opening this week
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
City of Fresno donating face masks to small businesses opening this week
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspect opens fire on man in southeast Fresno, police say
Temperatures will creep into the 100s today across the Valley
CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
4-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst
Show More
Kingsburg man arrested for DUI released on emergency $0 bail
Firefighters rescue 2 cats while battling garage fire
Health officials urging public to continue wearing masks during warmer weather
City of Fresno urging Gov. Newsom for approval to open cooling centers
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
More TOP STORIES News