PG&E is responding to a Cal Fire report that blames the utility's equipment for causing four wildfires in Nevada and Butte counties last October.Power lines came into contact with trees, sparking flames in the tinder-dry vegetation.Under state law, utilities are required to keep vegetation a certain distance away from power lines. In three of the fires, investigators determined that was not the case, meaning the utility may have violated state law.In a statement, PG&E says it believes its programs met the state's high standards -- adding that every overhead electric transmission and distribution line is inspected and monitored each year.The report did not have any findings on the North Bay wildifres, which are also believed to have been started by PG&E equipment.