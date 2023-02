Police investigating shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting in Central Fresno.

It happened just before 5:30 Sunday evening.

Police have blocked off the area of 5th Street and Grant Avenue.

It's unknown if anyone was injured and if so, how severe their injuries are.

Officials have not said if they are searching for a shooter at this time.

