Rescue crews recover body of man who went missing in the Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a man who went missing in the Kings River on Monday has been found, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say the body was found around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.---Boating units and divers with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office will resume the search for a missing man in the Kings River on Monday morning.Crews were called to Laton-Kingston Park at around 3:20 p.m to search for a man who went missing in the water.Connie Orosco called 911. She told Action News she heard a man yelling for help in the middle of the river."I went looking for him... I ended up running into his son.. his son told me his dad just went under, he came back up but went down again and never came back up," she said.A helicopter circled the Kings River as a dive team searched the water, but crews were challenged by a large amount of brush along the river's edge.Search and rescue crews combed the river until it became too dark to search. They will resume their effort on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.The Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim, but a man tells Action News that his father, Baltazar Lopez, was carried away by a current in the river and has not been seen since.