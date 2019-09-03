Rescue crews recover body of man who went missing in the Kings River

Authorities say the body was found around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Original story follows below.
---
Boating units and divers with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office will resume the search for a missing man in the Kings River on Monday morning.
Crews were called to Laton-Kingston Park at around 3:20 p.m to search for a man who went missing in the water.
Connie Orosco called 911. She told Action News she heard a man yelling for help in the middle of the river.
"I went looking for him... I ended up running into his son.. his son told me his dad just went under, he came back up but went down again and never came back up," she said.
A helicopter circled the Kings River as a dive team searched the water, but crews were challenged by a large amount of brush along the river's edge.
Fresno Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Laton Fire are searching for a man in his 40’s who went under the water in the Kings River, and didn’t come up. A visitor says she heard the man yelling for help. Call came in after 3 p.m. The river is packed with folks . @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Yg1JEf2dCh— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) September 2, 2019
Search and rescue crews combed the river until it became too dark to search. They will resume their effort on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim, but a man tells Action News that his father, Baltazar Lopez, was carried away by a current in the river and has not been seen since.
