Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in the Kings River near Laton

Fresno Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Laton Fire are searching for a man in his 40’s who went under the water in the Kings River, and didn’t come up. A visitor says she heard the man yelling for help. Call came in after 3 p.m. The river is packed with folks . @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Yg1JEf2dCh — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) September 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's search and rescue crews are searching for a man who has reportedly gone missing in the Kings River.The sheriff's public information officer Tony Botti said crews were called to Laton-Kingston Park at around 3:20 p.m.A witness told Action News they thought they heard the man yell for help before he went underwater. Additional information regard why the man was in the water was not immediately available.