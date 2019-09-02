water search

Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in the Kings River near Laton

Fresno County sheriff's search and rescue crews are searching for a man who has reportedly gone missing in the Kings River.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's search and rescue crews are searching for a man who has reportedly gone missing in the Kings River.

The sheriff's public information officer Tony Botti said crews were called to Laton-Kingston Park at around 3:20 p.m.

A witness told Action News they thought they heard the man yell for help before he went underwater. Additional information regard why the man was in the water was not immediately available.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
