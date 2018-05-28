KINGS RIVER

Rescuers save teen girl clinging to tree branch after falling into Kings River

She was carried about 20 yards downstream by the rapid flow but managed to grab onto a tree branch. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A teenaged girl was rescued from the Kings River Monday evening.

The 15-year-old slipped into the water near Centerville along Highway 180.

She was carried about 20 yards downstream by the rapid flow but managed to grab onto a tree branch.

A highway patrol helicopter along with the sheriff's department and Cal Fire crews quickly responded.

"Cal Fire and the sheriff's office was able to deploy throw bags and rescue her, she appears to be in good condition," said Eric Unruh

The girl could not swim, and if not for the tree branch she could have been swept far downstream.

She was examined in an ambulance and then went home with her family.
