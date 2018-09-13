Residents in South Valley put on edge after fake flyer claiming ICE agents will soon conduct raids

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some residents in the South Valley were recently put on edge by some fake flyers saying ICE agents would be conducting raids there soon.

The flyer is described as looking fairly official with the ICE logo printed out on top. It said that ICE would be conducting raids on businesses and private homes in the Porterville and Terra Bella area from September 15th through October 15th.

It goes on to say a local patriot citizen group would also conduct their own style of raids in conjunction with ICE.

In a statement to Action News, ICE says in part, "ICE does not provide advance notice of planned operations..." it goes on to say, "...any individual, regardless of their status in this country, who is harassed, harmed or threatened by non-law enforcement officers should report those activities to their local law enforcement agency."

TEXT FROM FLYER BELOW:

Ice will be conducting raids on the businesses and private homes in the Porterville and Terra Bella areas from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th.

After which a local patriot citizen group has said they will also conduct their own style of raids to encourage foreign invaders (illegals) that are left to leave on their own.

There will also be consequences for any who employ illegals.

This is our country and we will not stand by and see it taken over.
