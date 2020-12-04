Coronavirus California

Financial resources for workers, businesses hit by California stay-at-home order

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the state cracks down on COVID-19 restrictions, Governor Gavin Newsom is pointing to the state's financial assistance as a way for businesses and employees to get by.

For workers, there is expanded COVID-19 sick leave benefits, health coverage for uninsured to treat COVID-19 and childcare options for essential workers.

Click here for more information about assistance to workers.

There is also accommodation available for essential workers to self-isolate if contaminated or exposed.

The Housing for Harvest program extends resources to farmworkers.

"They don't have to have tested positive, but even if they have to be required to quarantine and are unable to do so at home, we provide them with a hotel room," said Misty Gattie-Blanco from Fresno Economic Opportunity Commission.

This week, $500 million in emergency relief grants were made available for small businesses, non-profits and cultural institutions. Up to $25,000 is available to each applicant.

"We are just getting started in terms of the business relief and business support," said Newsom.

The governor described the grants, along with $125 in low-interest loans and $100 million in tax credits, as a bridge for small businesses before more assistance comes next year.

Click here for more information about assistance for businesses.

"It will literally not do anything to sustain a business over the next three to four months that is already barely hanging on by a thread," said Republican state senator Andreas Borgeas of Fresno.

Sen. Borgeas said it's not enough. He'll introduce the Keep California Working Act at the start of the next legislative session. Borgeas said the bill would take 10% of the state's surplus, $2.6 billion, to assist small businesses and employees. The bill will be introduced with an urgency clause so it can take effect immediately if approved.

"What we need over the next three to four months is significant capital investment in our economy," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronaviruspandemiccareersunemploymentjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News